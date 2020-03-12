Dr. Eddie Keith

Dr. Eddie Lee Keith, 84, of Fulton, Mo., passed away on March 11, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Dr. Keith was married to Nancy (Bloom) Keith in 1956 and to this union his four children were born. In 1995 he married the love of his life, Teresa, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary shortly before his illness.
Dr. Keith was a Chiropractor in West Plains, Mo., Horseshoe Bend, Ark., and Fulton, Mo., for over 40 years. He had a passion for helping others and in helping his patients achieve optimal health and wellness. He was an eternal optimist who loved his family and friends, had strong faith in God, and felt a deep need to give back to the community.
He was active in Boy Scouts for many years earning the Silver Beaver; the highest honor for Council Scout Leaders. He served in the United States Army National Guard for eight years. Dr. Keith was an avid pilot who loved spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He was known for his sense of humor, his quick wit and his infectious smile. His family and friends remember him as their biggest cheerleader, showing a genuine interest in their lives, his fun and outgoing personality, and his ongoing support and encouragement of others.
He is survived by his wife Teresa of the family home; sons Jeff and wife Tammy Keith of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Randy and wife Cory Keith of Hamilton, Mont., Danny and wife Michelle Keith of Hamilton, Mont.; daughter Kathy and wife Renee Keith of West Plains, Mo.; and one brother Don and wife Elizabeth Keith, Decatur, Ill.
He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren in California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his father Albert Keith, mother Blanche Oliver and stepfather Howard Oliver.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Central Christian Church in Fulton, Mo. A celebration of life will be held at 5 pm.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Central Christian Church Memorial Fund at 4670 State Road KK, Fulton, MO 65251. Please address envelope Attention Eddie Keith Memorial Fund.
