In the past week, officials with the Oregon County health department have reported 10 new cases of coronavirus infection, seven more than it reported in the previous seven days.
Eleven cases are known to be active; 838 total have been confirmed since the pandemic began. One person is hospitalized with complications attributed to COVID-19, and no new deaths have been reported. The number of deaths counted to date is four.
Of the newest cases, three were reported each Feb. 24 and Thursday, one on Friday, two on Monday and one on Tuesday.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 478,682.
Change in past day: 266.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 7,932.
Change in past day: 13.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 322,949.
Change in past day: 440.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun.
Deaths: 5,254.
Change in last day: 4.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
