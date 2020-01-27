Funeral services for Irene Trantham, 94, Koshkonong, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Trantham passed away 12:37 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
She was born Jan. 29, 1925, at Rover, Mo., to James Albert Redburn and Emma May Clark Redburn. On May 11, 1945, she was married at Salem, Ark., to Richard W. Trantham, who preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2000.
Soon after they were married, Richard left for the European Theater of WWII. After his return they started their sawmill business and farm in 1948. Irene served the rest of her life working alongside her husband and supporting her family and community. She was strong of mind, body and spirit and could prove any of these at a moment’s notice.
She loved her life and creator. She was and always will be the very definition of a matriarch.
Irene received her education at Bales School. Mrs. Trantham was of the Assembly of God faith and was baptized on Aug. 28, 1977. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, reading, her cats, doted on her cows, sitting in her porch swing watching the cars go by, watching westerns and her other favorite TV shows. Irene loved her daily visits with Glen and Vivian and loved time spent with her grandchildren and their children.
She is survived by one son Glen Edward Trantham and wife Vivian; three grandchildren Jeffery Glen Trantham and wife Alesa, Melissa Dawn Roush and husband Scott, and Misty Lea Shafer and husband Josh; 13 great-grandchildren Tyler, Chris and wife Kasey, Karson, Victoria, Daniela, Christopher, Sage, Seth, Sean, Cash, Judah, Aly and Jay; two great-great-grandchildren Bella and Dawson; one sister Allena VonAllmen; special friends, Jeremy, Mary and Ethan Nix; and numerous nephews, nieces, friends and neighbors.
Her parents; husband; three sisters Avie, Erma Lee and Ruby; four brothers Leonard “Bud,” Fred, Lester and Loyd; and one great-granddaughter Shelby Dawn, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Jolliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or Rover Fire Department and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.