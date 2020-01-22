The West Plains High School Lady Zizzer basketball team will host its 10th annual Zizzer Pink Out night Feb. 10 at West Plains High School.
Games will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams in action against Springfield Kickapoo. West Plains Bank and Trust Company is the sponsor for the event, and a fundraising goal of $15,000, which would be a new record, has been set to benefit the Ozarks Medical Center Cancer Treatment Center.
Pink Out T-shirts will be sold through 4 p.m. Tuesday. Short sleeve versions are available for $10 each and long sleeves, $15 each. There are two color options, pink and gray. Shirts can be ordered through Lady Zizzer basketball players or on the Lady Zizzer Basketball Facebook page, “Lady Zizzer Basketball.”
Orders also may be placed online at semicircle-sealion-xapr.squarespace.com. The entire cost of each shirt sold will be donated to the OMC Cancer Treatment Center, thanks to a sponsorship of the fundraiser by West Plains Bank and Trust Company.
According to Lady Zizzer Assistant Coach Sammi Radosevich, in addition to the money raised through T-shirt sales, game attendees have other options to help the cause.
“There are many opportunities to be involved in Pink Out 2020,” she said. “We have set a goal to exceed last year’s total and we hope to have a huge crowd at the game to show support for our local OMC Cancer Treatment Center and the players.”
GIVEAWAY DRAWINGS
Stacy Harlan of West Plains has donated a homemade knife valued at $325. A drawing from among tickets sold will be held at the game on Feb. 10. To view the knife, visit West Plains Bank and Trust at 11 Court Square in West Plains.
The winning ticket for the knife drawing will be drawn on the night of Feb. 10. A limited number of tickets will also be available for purchase on game night.
Shaun and Andrea Duggins have donated Apple AirPod Pros and a Series 5 Apple Watch. Two winning tickets will be drawn during halftime of the varsity game, with the first winner choosing which product he/she wants first.
Tickets for both giveaways can be purchased from Lady Zizzer basketball players or at any West Plains location of West Plains Bank and Trust Company through noon Feb. 7. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Winners do not have to be present to win the items.
DINNER AT THE GAME
Come hungry and enjoy a pulled pork sandwich and chips for only $5 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 10, at the Lady Zizzer Pink-Out Game. There will also be sweet treats available for purchase, including items donated by Sugar Lily Bakery & Floral.
HONORING PATIENTS & SURVIVORS
The Lady Zizzers will recognize current cancer patients and survivors. Patients will be admitted to the game for free and are invited to stand with the players during the singing of the national anthem before the varsity game.
For additional information regarding Lady Zizzer Pink-Out fundraising efforts or events happening the night of the game, call Coach Radosevich 256-6150, ext. 6106.
