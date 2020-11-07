GOLD LEVEL (4.0)
Sixth grade: Divine Bieber, Bianca Colon, Evan Cope, Hayden Goodchild, Aurora Hulvey, Jasper Melby, Julianna Mingus, Jetta Randolph, George Smith, Madelyn Smith, Madison Stallsworth, Abigail Stockton and Lillian Walton.
Seventh grade: Jade Acklin, Dylan Carey, Lukas Carl, Janie Davis, Emma Faulkner, Braxton Gott, Navraj Kaur, Bently Lawson, Trenton Perkins and Ian Reyes.
Eighth grade: Bishop Campbell, Grace Conner, Jasmine Hulvey, Madison Martinez, Lillie McAdams, Lukas Perkins, Matthew Roby and Aaron Snyder.
SILVER LEVEL (3.99-3.63)
Sixth grade: Rhiannon Abbot, Kaden Brooks, Warren Campbell, Delani Ellett, Jessica Green, Heidi Holderman, Angel Martin, Stratten Nash, Trenton Niehaus, Jetaime Ordway, Grace Redford, Tori Roberts, Dustin Roby, Maison Sechrest, Zachary Stone-Smothers, Jayli Tharp, Christopher Tiekling, Enoch Tripp, Alexander Tune, Kameryn Wood and Willow Woten.
Seventh grade: Zachary Bradshaw, Abigail Bushing, Mahayla Collins, Jordyn Counterman, Alizabeth Daniels, Gaige Garner, Tyler Glascock, Kelsey Goldsmith, Brenden Hagler, Tytus Jester, Ayden Johnson, DeWayne McClellan, Jadeyn Melby, Pipler Nichols, Lily Perego, Kyle Roberts, Alorra Russell, Jaren Rutledge, Kelbie Smith, Victoria Snyder, Trista Summerfield, Aryanna Tillman, Aiden Tuttle, Nicholi Walters, Drayton Wells, Baylor White, Jimmy Whitner, Ronnie Wilson and Calle Woolsey.
Eighth grade: Anthony Bates, Acsa Cardoza, Kaitlyn Crane, Lene Eisele, Kaydence Farris, Mackenzie Fiedler, Savannah Holdt, Courtny Lancaster, Taylor Manley, Teytam McClellan, Gavin Reese, Garrett Reller, Addyson Rutledge, Kennedy Stallsworth and Kaylie Wagner.
BRONZE LEVEL (3.62-3.27)
Sixth grade: Dezabella Blevins, Karisa Brock, Matthew Brooks, Cassidy Brown, Coby Busby, Kimberly Cianciolo, Marianne Bewick, Elizabeth Fisher, Brenna Fritz, Taylor Gastineau, Lydia Henry, Shelby Holdt, Brenton Lilly, Gavin Martin, Regina Perego, Shayla Perkins, Chas Ponce, Lena Powell, Abby Roberts, Kamea Russell, Nathaniel Rutledge, Kaylee Tillman and Wyatt Voyles.
Seventh grade: Dominick Bayless, Montana Borgman, David Bradford, Cheyanne Brooks, Zayla Cherry, Mallory Collins, Sarina Cox, Thomas Darling, Mathew Ducharme, Kaidyn Henry, Kristian Hite, Kale McCann, Haeleigh Miller, Emaree Murphy, Alexis Pederson, Aiyden Powell, Eddie Rodriguez, Hailey Rosa, Tanner Shelton, Kinsey Shoup, Sabrina Snyder, Landen Stone-Smothers, Tucker Thomas, Parker Tune, Natalie Wheeler and Blaydon Wilkins.
Eighth grade: Tasha Cherry, Josephine Colter, Kadence Farrah, Parker Foster, Ashlynn Henry, Isabelle Hergesheimer, Landon Hines, Parker Holden, Damon Kelly, Charles Kindhart, Korie Lind, Kaylea McGuire, Rylin Miley, Avery Miller, Ella Phipps, Gianna Reed, Quentin Reese, Stuart Smith, Christopher Springman, Kinzey Stark, Bryleigh Wallace, Reece Walton and Gage Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.