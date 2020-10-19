Helen Sharp

Graveside services for Helen Jean Sharp, 90, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sharp passed away at 6:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.
She was born Sept. 5, 1930, at Oneida, Tenn., to Horace Davidson and Gertie Thomas Davidson. On Oct. 27, 1947, she was married at Knoxville, Tenn., to James Venus Sharp, who preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 2010. Mrs. Sharp worked together with her husband as the owner of several businesses over the years. She took great pride in being a mother.
She is survived by four children Linda Davis and husband Charlie, Bobbye Wiesler, Rick Sharp and wife Robyn, and Robin Carroll and husband Kenny; 11 grandchildren Todd Davis, Jason Davis, Jessica DiBernardo, Heather Wiesler, Jennifer Stout, Lauren Kelly, Ritchie Sharp, Beth Collins, Jamie Johnson, Amanda Pool and Jacob Carroll; 26 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one sister Shirley Barker; one brother Vanis Davidson and wife Christine; two sisters-in-law Mildred Miller and husband Bill, and Irene Davidson; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one sister Marcie Blankenship and four brothers Junior, Jay, Jamie and Paul Davidson preceded her in death.
Mrs. Sharp will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
