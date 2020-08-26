Linda Kay Williams, 73, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mtn. Home, Ark.
She was born June 11, 1947, at Mammoth Spring, Ark., to Frank Willison and Gladys Todd Willison. On June 13, 1968, she was married at Lanton, Mo., to Darrell Williams.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 29, at Providence Baptist Church at 910 St. Louis St. in West Plains.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO, 65775.
