Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey reports a Wednesday night shooting near Summersville, resulting in the death of a Mtn. View man, appears to have been in self defense based on a preliminary investigation.
The incident happened at about 6:32 p.m. Wednesday off of Highway 17 south of Summersville in Texas County, Lindsey said.
Deputies arrived at the scene to find Michael R. Eschrich, 63, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The alleged shooter was on scene and cooperated with investigators, Lindsey added. Following questioning at the Texas County Justice Center the alleged shooter was released.
The preliminary investigation indicated Eschrich had approached the shooter “with a dangerous object in an aggressive manner and the weapon was discharged in defense of the risk of serious injury or death.”
The investigation remains active and when completed the results will be presented to Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens, Lindsey said.
