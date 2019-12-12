Attorneys general in Arkansas and Missouri are warning of a seasonal scam making the rounds on social media.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement issued this week the ploy is known as “Secret Santa” or, sometimes, “Secret Sister.” She cautioned people to avoid participating in Secret Santa or Secret Sister requests online, even if they come from friends or family members.
A spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Thursday Schmitt echoes Rutledge’s concerns.
“The shared post may seem harmless about ‘Secret Santa’ when it comes from your great aunt or a college buddy on social media, but these innocent re-posts are a scam,” said Rutledge. She added, “There are hidden dangers on social media and no one is safe when it comes to their wallet and personal information.”
According to Rutledge the scams look innocent enough by asking participants to purchase inexpensive gifts or gift cards to be given to those on an email chain with the expectation participants will receive something. At the very least, said Rutledge, participants will spend money without seeing anything in return.
At worst, she warned, scammers use participants’ personal information, often leading to identify theft.
Rutledge released a number of tips for people to follow, in order to avoid the Secret Santa scam and other like them: Consumers should never disclose personal information to an unknown person online because it could result in identity theft.
In addition, consumers should safeguard their banking information in order to prevent theft due to scams, she said. When using the internet, consumers should be sure they are using a verified, secure and encrypted website when sharing any personal or financial information online.
Schmitt’s spokesman said the Missouri Attorney General’s Office is aware of the social media scams but, to date, that office has not received any official complaints about them.
“We echo Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge’s tips for avoiding these scams and urge anyone who has been scammed to contact our office,” he said.
For more information on consumer-related issues in Arkansas call 800-482-8982 or visit www.ArkansasAG.gov; in Missouri call 800-392-8222 or visit www.ago.mo.gov.
