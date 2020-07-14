The West Plains Public Library, 750 Broadway, offers programs for children and teens through July 31.
All programs have a seating limit of 20 per session. Signup is strongly encouraged to ensure participation, and may be done in person at the library or by phone at 256-4775.
All programs will be held in the library’s Community Room to allow for social distancing.
After each program a limited number of “Take and Make Kits” will be available for families for free.
All library programs are free no library card required.
At 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. today, Unicorns & Dragons, a program for toddlers and preschoolers ages 2 to 5 will feature books “Unicorn Day” by Diana Murray and “There’s a Dragon in Your Book,” by Tom Fletcher. Children will make a fire-breathing dragon or rainbow unicorn, using cups and streamers.
At 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dragon Magic, a program for children ages 6 to 9 will feature books “Egg,” by M.P. Robertson and “Dragon was Terrible,” by Kelly DiPucchio will be read. Children will paint and decorate a magical dragon egg.
At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Fairy House Fun Friday for preteens and young teens will create their own fairy houses in what librarians call a “perfect way to let your mind run wild with creativity while having a lot of fun.” Materials will be provided.
At 2 p.m. Friday, Fairy & Gnome Gardens for older teens will give youth a chance to make their own fairy or gnome gardens. Dirt, sand, fairies, gnomes and other items all provided.
