The Richards School Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. March 22.
After administrative reports from Principal Tammy Raderstorf, Superintendent Dr. Melonie Bunn and Executive Administrator Jerry Premer, the board will evaluate technology and library programs, discuss the salary committee and then set a date for board reorganization.
The board will then move into a closed executive session to legal and personnel matters before returning to open session and adjourning for the evening.
