The Quill invites submissions from readers looking for ways to celebrate the fathers in their lives.
Readers may submit photos, short stories and uplifting messages for their dads to the Quill by email or in person to be considered for publication in honor of Father's Day. The deadline for submissions is 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Photos must be accompanied by a caption that includes the name of each person in the picture, the father being recognized, the community of residence, and contact information, which is for Quill use only.
To send pictures and stories by email, high-resolution image files may be sent with text to news@wpdailyquill.net. Text may be submitted in the body of the email or in Rich Text, .DOC or PDF formats. To submit content in person, drop by the Quill office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 205 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.