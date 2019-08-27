Funeral services for Dylan Randall Cleaves, 29, Dickinson, N.D., formerly of West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Dylan Cleaves passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Dickinson, N.D.
Dylan was born Oct. 6, 1989, at Stockton, Calif., to Dennis Milton Cleaves III and Charlotte Lynnette Cleaves. On Nov. 14, 2015, he was married at St. Petersburg, Fla., to Kathleen Anna King.
Dylan was a veteran, having served with the United States Marines for four years. He worked as a lead tube tester for oilfield services. Dylan was a Christian and a spiritual person; he was a very loving father, husband and son. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding four-wheelers.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Cleaves; two sons Keegan and Konnor and a third son on the way, Kayden; his parents Dennis and Charlotte Cleaves; one brother Cody Cleaves and wife Lindsay; one sister Ashley Calvert; two nephews Landen and Liam; one niece, Anzlee; grandparents Janet Koch, Barbara Haselman and Dennis Cleaves Jr.; great-grandmother, Dora Markle; many aunts, uncles and cousins; his in-laws and many other family members.
His grandfather Randall Koch and brother-in-law Aaron Calvert preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to his boys, Keegan and Konnor Cleaves savings account at Community First Bank and or may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
