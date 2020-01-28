Tina Hendrix

Tina Renee (French) Hendrix, 60, of West Plains, Mo., passed away surrounded by family members, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, after a short battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Tina is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dennis Hendrix; three children Shaun Hendrix and wife Cindy, Heather Russell and husband Ryan, and Deidra Hendrix; 15 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Mabel French, and one brother Keith French.
Tina was born in West Memphis, Ark., on July 11, 1959, to Albert and Mabel French. She grew up in a large, close-knit family with five siblings and many cousins who were very much like siblings to her. She also had a very close relationship to her Aunt Dot.
In high school, Tina met Dennis Hendrix. The two became high school sweethearts and parents to three children — Shaun, Heather and Deidra — and eventually grandparents to 15 grandchildren, who she loved unconditionally. Tina’s life revolved around her family, and she took every opportunity to be with and care for those she loved.
Throughout her life she volunteered in the church and led many youth classes. She had an infectious smile and laugh, was always there to help in every situation, and was an amazing role model to others. Tina welcomed everyone into her home and her heart and considered everyone “part of her family.”
She was steadfast in her faith in God and always put Him first in her life. Tina lived the life of a true servant and constantly put the needs of others before her own.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
Burial will be at Amy Union Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carter Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
