Alexander Clark 

Funeral services for Alexander James Clark, 21, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Clark passed away at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Ozarks Healthcare.
He was born July 1, 1999, at West Plains, Mo., to Clifford Wayne Clark and Evelyn Jeannette Woods Shockey.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather Jeannette and Michael Shockey, West Plains; two brothers Andrew and Adrian Evins, both of West Plains; one sister Ashley Dill and husband Derek, Collins, Mo.; one nephew Xavier Dill; his grandparents Harold Woods and Wilma Shockey; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His father, one brother Austin Clark, and grandparents Hearl Clark, Grace Mann, Betty Reed and Marvin Shockey preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Howell Valley Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
