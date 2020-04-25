Bootleggers BBQ is once again partnering with Operation BBQ Relief to feed the community.
Starting today, through May 4, Bootleggers BBQ will serve free meals to front line workers and those in need. A schedule will be posted showing what days the restaurant's trailer will be out, and where in West Plains and surrounding communities it will be.
The West Plains restaurant previously partnered with the charity organization to feed relief workers and cleanup crews after the April 2017 catastrophic flood, and is ready to repeat that performance for hospital employees, essential workers and others in the community.
For more information follow Bootleggers BBQ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.