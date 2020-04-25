BOOTLEGGERS OFFERS BBQ RELIEF

Bootleggers owners Brian and Jessica Staack, foreground, prepare lunch while employee Twila Morris busies herself in the background in this photo taken in 2017. The restaurant collected donations and sold a specially-designed Texas Burger to support Operation BBQ Relief, which set up a meal station in downtown Houston to feed those recovering from Hurricane Harvey. The Staacks also went to Texas to volunteer with the organization. Earlier that year, after catastrophic flooding, Operation BBQ Relief traveled from its Kansas City-area base to support West Plains and surrounding communities as they recovered. The Staacks donated Bootleggers kitchen and volunteered their own time in that effort, as well.

Bootleggers BBQ is once again partnering with Operation BBQ Relief to feed the community.

Starting today, through May 4, Bootleggers BBQ will serve free meals to front line workers and those in need. A schedule will be posted showing what days the restaurant's trailer will be out, and where in West Plains and surrounding communities it will be.

The West Plains restaurant previously partnered with the charity organization to feed relief workers and cleanup crews after the April 2017 catastrophic flood, and is ready to repeat that performance for hospital employees, essential workers and others in the community.

For more information follow Bootleggers BBQ on Facebook.

