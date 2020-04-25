Bootleggers owners Brian and Jessica Staack, foreground, prepare lunch while employee Twila Morris busies herself in the background in this photo taken in 2017. The restaurant collected donations and sold a specially-designed Texas Burger to support Operation BBQ Relief, which set up a meal station in downtown Houston to feed those recovering from Hurricane Harvey. The Staacks also went to Texas to volunteer with the organization. Earlier that year, after catastrophic flooding, Operation BBQ Relief traveled from its Kansas City-area base to support West Plains and surrounding communities as they recovered. The Staacks donated Bootleggers kitchen and volunteered their own time in that effort, as well.