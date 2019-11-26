It’s truly a special thing to be able to count one’s coworkers among those closest to a person’s heart.
Here at the West Plains Daily Quill, we’ve laughed together, cried together, pulled our hair out together and — just like in any family — fought together. We’ve celebrated the joy of birth and mourned the heartache of death. We’ve stayed up late to work on projects together and belly-laughed at each other’s antics.
We’ve grown together. We’re not perfect, any of us, but we love each other all the same. And that, to me, makes us family.
And what better way to bring family together than with a decadent spread of holiday food?
The Quill did just that: We feasted on roast ham and turkey, candied sweet potatoes, deviled eggs, sausage and cheese balls, corn bread dressing, green bean casserole and some out-of-this world sweets, like Grandma Peterson’s Oatmeal Cake and traditional pumpkin pie — and we’ve decided to share some of these recipes with our readers.
May your hearts be as full as your bellies, and may the sounds of laughter and merriment ring in every room of your home this holiday season.
Happy Thanksgiving, from the Quill family to yours.
. . .
Customer service representative Martha Tarver invited her mother Brenda Lowe to join the festivities. Lowe contributed a tasty dish of corn bread dressing that disappeared pretty quick.
CORN BREAD DRESSING by Brenda Lowe
Ingredients:
Biscuits
Corn bread
Chicken broth or broth of turkey
1 large onion sauteed or 1 tsp onion powder
Cream soups: 1 each of chicken, celery and mushroom.
3 tablespoons of sage
Directions:
Make homemade biscuits or cook frozen biscuits.
Crumble biscuits (I use a food processor).
Make a pan of corn bread as directed on package (not the Jiffy mix kind).
Crumble corn bread using food processor.
Mix biscuit and corn bread crumbs in turkey roasting pan.
Add one can each cream of chicken, celery and mushroom soups. Stir in 3 tablespoons sage, chicken broth or turkey broth and either 1 teaspoon onion powder or 1 large sauteed onion.
Mix well, add broth or water if dressing is too thick.
Bake at 350 for 1 or 2 hours or until browned.
. . .
Staff writer Nicholas Haring made some startlingly delicious sausage and cheese balls — at least they were startling to me, because I don’t usually care for sausage.
NICK’S SPICY SAUSAGE AND CHEESE BALLS by Nicholas Haring
Ingredients:
1 pound of ground lean pork sausage
2 cups of finely shredded cheese
1 3/4 cups of premade baking mix
2 tablespoons of hot sauce
(Optional) 1/2 oz of diced jalapeños
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Throw all the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and knead by hand until you have one large meatball.
Pull off chunks, roll into balls smaller than a golfball and place on a baking sheet, leaving at least 2 inches between balls.
Bake between 14 and 17 minutes.
Remove from oven and leave on baking sheet for 5 minutes before serving.
. . .
And last, but certainly not least, a note from Quill Sports Editor Cody Sanders:
Happy Thanksgiving from the Quill Sports Department.
This recipe is one of my absolute favorite desserts and it also has means quite a bit to me. This was my Grandma Peterson’s recipe. She passed away in June and this will be our family’s first Thanksgiving without her. She is greatly missed but we are all very thankful for the memories we have.
GRANDMA PETERSON’S OATMEAL CAKE by Cody Sanders
Ingredients:
1 cup oatmeal
1 stick margarine
1 1/4 cups hot water
Mix the above ingredients together and let stand for 20 minutes.
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs
Add the above to mixture.
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp baking soda
1 1/3 cups flour
Add the above to mixture and bake at 350 for 30 minutes.
The cake is good but the coconut icing which tops it is out of this world.
COCONUT ICING
10 tablespoons brown sugar
6 tablespoons margarine
4 tablespoons milk
1 small package of coconut
Mix icing ingredients together and spread onto warm cake.
Place cake under broiler until lightly browned.
