Burgess Family Reunion Aug. 8 Jul 25, 2020 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 15¢ per day The Burgess Family Reunion will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 at People’s Park on Broadway in West Plains.Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish for a potluck lunch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Reunion Burgess Plain Attendee West Park Potluck × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Jul 25, 2020 Jul 25, 2020 Featured Print Ads - Click Here bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 10:00 A.M. bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 10:00 A.M. featured Howell County Health Department bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 12:00 NOON bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 2:00 P.M. featured SURGICAL TECHNOLOGISTS bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 10:00 A.M. bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, JUNE 27 • 10:00 AM featured Partners in Shine featured The Quill is offering free classified ads! Click here for more information. Jul 25, 2020 Jul 25, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCharges filed against two men in $115K jewelry theft from JCPenneyMan charged with murder, kidnapping in Ozark County shootingHowell-Oregon event draws triple the expected crowdCOVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • July 23Birch Tree man charged with child molestationW.P. to participate in National Night Out Aug. 4COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • July 24Oregon Co. man charged with child molestationWright Co. teen killed in crash near AvaOzark County deputies investigating death as homicide Images Videos CommentedLouisiana man out on bond accused in separate shootings (1)W.P. to participate in National Night Out Aug. 4 (1)Moment in the Word (1) Upcoming Events Jul 25 Mountain View Farmer's Market Sat, Jul 25, 2020 Jul 25 Mtn. View Garden Club Sat, Jul 25, 2020 Jul 25 GOFARM Farmer's Market Sat, Jul 25, 2020 Jul 25 Family Story Time Sat, Jul 25, 2020 Jul 25 Glow Bowl Sat, Jul 25, 2020 Jul 26 Elks Lodge Bingo Sun, Jul 26, 2020 Jul 26 Monthly Sing Sun, Jul 26, 2020 Jul 27 Coffee Club Mon, Jul 27, 2020 Jul 27 Willow Springs Arts Council monthly meeting Mon, Jul 27, 2020 Jul 28 Preschool Storytime Tue, Jul 28, 2020 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.