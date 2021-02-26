Eryn Walters is now officially director of the West Plains Civic Center, appointed this week by a unanimous vote of the West Plains City Council.
Walters, who began working for the civic center in 2017 as business manager, was appointed as the interim director in August 2020.
“This is a fantastic organization to work for,” Walters said of the civic center. She added that though COVID-19 has been a challenge, causing the cancellation of many civic center events, it has given her staff the opportunity to grow and use their imaginations to come up with new ideas.
“We’re looking forward to getting back to normal and bringing back regular events and attracting new events,” she said.
Before she started working for the civic center, Walters worked as an event coordinator for Missouri State University-West Plains from 2015 to 2017. She said the experience working for MSU-WP gave her familiarity with organizing events at the civic center.
Among the biggest events that Walters has recently been a part of are the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics, one of which is happening today.
“It has been amazing watching all of these organizations coming together and seeing the community come together, too,” Walters said of the experiences.
Walters graduated with honors from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin with a degree in business administration and marketing, and she has a master’s in business administration from Missouri State University-Springfield.
She is a Willow Springs High School alumna, a member of the class of 2010. She lives in West Plains with her daughter, Allyson.
