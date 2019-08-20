As the 2019-2020 school year gets underway, U.S. Cellular reminds local youth organizations of an opportunity to earn up to $1,000 through its Community Connections program.
Now in its fifth year, Community Connections provides sponsorship support to help youth groups, teams and organizations pay for expenses such as travel, equipment and uniforms.
According to company officials, since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 2,900 groups, including traveling sports teams, STEM programs, school marching bands and dance squads.
Academic and athletic groups representing kids and teens up to 12th grade can sign up now at www.uscellular.com/communityconnections to become eligible to receive sponsorship funds. Once registered, groups have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include following U.S. Cellular on its social channels, watching a video or answering a short survey.
The money goes directly to the organization, and each group can earn up to $1,000.
“We know there are thousands of kid-focused organizations and groups that are in need of financial support, and the Community Connections program is one way that we can help them achieve their goals,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Missouri. “As a company, we have a longstanding commitment to kids and education, and we want to help provide them unique and meaningful experiences, something we know these groups can provide.”
For more information and to view the official rules, visit www.uscellular.com/communityconnections.
