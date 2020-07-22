At 4 p.m. Saturday, a Junior Livestock Premium Sale will be held in the Everett County Show Barn at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Salem, Ark., following two shows to be held Thursday and Saturday.
According to officials, the traditional Fulton County Fair was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but a plan was submitted and approved by the Arkansas departments of Agriculture and Health for a Junior Livestock Show for youth who reside in Fulton County or attend school in the county.
On Thursday and Saturday, a collective 34 youth will show cattle, hogs, sheep and goats. All health department and Centers for Disease Control and prevention guidelines will be followed for the livestock shows.
Many of the animals will be sold at the Junior Livestock Premium Sale on Saturday. Exhibitors will have 16 to 18 hogs and some cattle and goats for sale.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to attend and support the Fulton County Junior Livestock Program. Donations are also being accepted for added money which will be divided between all of the youth who show in this special livestock show.
Face masks will be required but can be removed if the 6-foot social distancing is observed. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
For more information on the Junior Premium Auction, contact the Fulton County Fair Office at 870-895-5565 or a member of the Junior Livestock Committee.
Perryman and Perryman Auction Co. will be conducting the sale.
