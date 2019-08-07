The Bellah Cemetery Homecoming will be held with a potluck lunch at noon Saturday.
Donations to help pay for upkeep and mowing are needed.
Those who cannot attend are invited to make a donation by mailing a check payable to Bellah Cemetery Fund, to P.O. Box 67, Ravenden Springs, AR 72460.
Bellah Cemetery is located on Bellah Cemetery Road in northwestern Randolph County, Ark. For more information call 870-869-3261.
