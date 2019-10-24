Trinity Worship Center, K Highway in West Plains, will host Hallelujah Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the church parking lot.
The festivities will include games, prizes, a bounce house, popcorn and hot chocolate. Organizers say the free event is fun for the whole family. All are encouraged to dress up and enjoy a night out courtesy of Trinity Worship Center.
