Graveside services for J. C. Taylor, 95, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Taylor passed away at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 10, 1925, at Hoxie, Ark., to George Taylor and Mary Coats Taylor. On Nov. 25, 1945, he was married at Hoxie, Ark., to Bonnie Jean Pierce, who preceded him in death on Aug. 6, 2019.
Mr. Taylor was a WWII Veteran, having served with the United States Navy. He was an ordained Assembly of God Minister, a home builder and a master carpenter. J.C. enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his flower beds and roses.
He is survived by two children Chet Taylor and wife Dana, Gainesville, Mo., and Joyce Taylor, West Plains; special friend whom he and his wife helped raise Mary Milligan and husband David, Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister Georgia Craddick, Fort Worth, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents; wife; eight brothers Nick, Lawrence, Chell, Luther, Carl, Frank, Charlie and Ernest DeLanie Taylor; and two sisters Flawn Lewis and Rosie Pickney preceded him in death.
Mr. Taylor will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
