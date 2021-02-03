Georgeann Cates

Georgeanne (Bartholomew) Cates was born the daughter of George and Katherine (Gwaltney) Bartholomew on Aug. 12, 1940, in Warrensburg, Mo., and departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home in Thayer, Mo., at the age of 80 years.
She was united in marriage on May 16, 1958 to Thomas “Tom” Cates.
Georgeanne is survived by her husband Tom Cates of the home in Thayer, Mo.; her two sons Jim Cates and wife Lisa of Thayer, and Dr. Joe Cates and wife Pam of Loch Lloyd; one daughter Dr. Donna Currier and husband Bobby of Linn Creek; her eight grandchildren Nathan Cates and wife Tamera, Jessica Harper and husband Bradley, Chelsea Cates, Ethan Currier and Madison, Emily Cates, Nick Currier and Alexiss, Madeline Cates and Nick, and Audrey Currier; nine great-grandchildren Madison Cates, Chase Cates, Cole Cates, Blain Grimes, Canyon Harper, Mesa Grace Harper, Gracyn Fox, Bronson Currier and Rilyn Georgie Currier; two great-great-grandchildren, Brilan Cates and Brecklan Cates; her twin sister Nancy Cates of Alton; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Katherine Bartholomew, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl and Lilly Cates.
Georgeanne was a graduate of Alton High School with the class of 1958. She worked various jobs in downtown Thayer prior to beginning a career with Continental Telephone Company, where she worked until her retirement.
She was saved at the age of 9 and baptized in the Eleven Point River in Thomasville. Georgeanne was a member of the First Baptist Church of Thayer where she played the organ and piano for more than 50 years. She also played the organ and piano at Carter Funeral Home for many years.
Georgeanne was at her happiest when she was cooking for and spending time with her family and grandkids. She was an amazing wife, mother, Memaw and sister to us all and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Georgeanne Cates were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Mo., with Brother Jared Russell and Nathan Cates officiating.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home in Thayer, Mo.
Burial was on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Bailey Cemetery in Alton, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
