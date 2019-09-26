The Baxter Regional Emergency Response Team announced it will conduct an active shooter drill from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the main hospital campus in Mtn. Home.
Activities for the drill will be focused at the east entrance of the hospital, along with other areas of the hospital. The communitywide drill will include members of multiple law enforcement agencies, fire/rescue services, area college and school students, local 911 services and staff within the hospital.
During the drill, the hospital will remain accessible and a member of the hospital staff will stand by the entrance directing traffic. For safety reasons, the drill will be closed to the general public.
“We don’t want the public alarmed in any way if they hear multiple sirens headed for the hospital. Drills are performed throughout the year so we can see where our strengths lie and where we can improve,” said Gerald Cantrell, director of ambulance/EMT and Emergency Response Team chairman.
