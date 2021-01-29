The Howell County Health Department reported 15 new cases confirmed as of Thursday morning, recording 3,464 cases of coronavirus infection and 93 associated deaths to date.
With 862 tests yielding 162 positive results, the 14-day positivity rate is 19.5%, up 1.5% from a week ago. Public health officials say 5% is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus.
The University of Missouri Dashboard shows new cases are up 6.58% from 8 to 14 days ago. About 31.7 cases on average per 100,000 population have been recorded daily in the county over the past week.
Of the total cases 90 are known to be currently active, and of those, 15 require hospitalization, about 16.7%. A week ago, health officials reported 90 active cases, 12 of which were hospitalized.
Of the newest cases 10 are in West Plains, two each in Willow Springs and Pomona, and one each in in Mtn. View, Caulfield and Pottersville.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 454,573.
Change from last report: 1,636.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 6,725.
Change from last report: 16.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 290,856.
Change from last report: 1,892.
25,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Benton, Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette.
Deaths: 4,784.
Change from last report: 42.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
