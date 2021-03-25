Dale Hunt, 73, West Plains. Died Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home. Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
Lillian L. Ray, 92, West Plains. Died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Brooke Haven Healthcare, West Plains. Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
Sherry Lynn West, 45, West Plains. Died at 10 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
James L. Cline, 86, Cabool. Died Monday, March 22, 2021, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Louis Kimble, 71, West Plains. Died at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Joyce Mary Haynes, 89, Winona. Died at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Mtn. View Healthcare, Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
