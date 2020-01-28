Dora Lorene Carrell passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. at OMC at the age of 87.
She is survived by one adopted daughter Beverly Carbitcher, husband Sonn, one daughter Rebecca Carrell, and four grandchildren Arthur Carrell, Tiffany Perry, Brandon Collins and Lakita Harlin.
Preceding her in death: her husband Arthur E. Carrell, two sons Ronnie Carrell and Tommy Carrell and one daughter Beverly Hunt Cunningham.
She was buried beside them at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Jan. 23, 2020.
