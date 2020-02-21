Jasper Engines Transmissions, the nation’s leading remanufacturer of drivetrain components,
and Find A Wrench (FAW), have partnered to offer tools and services for independent shop
owners and dealerships struggling to find technicians, service advisors and service managers, say company officials.
Find A Wrench works with independent shops and businesses across the country, helping them
find and acquire top talent and develop strategies aimed at fixing their problems. FAW’s
experienced staff specializes in recruiting technicians, service advisors and service managers, so
owners can focus on running their businesses.
The joint program, called FAW 4-Speed Recruiting, helps with technician recruiting through job
boards, social recruiting, personalized outreach and applicant management.
“Our goal at Jasper is to find added value that we can bring to the aftermarket,” said
Vice President of Sales Joe McDonald. “Recruiting the right technician continues to be a big
issue in our industry. Find A Wrench has brought a professional approach to recruiting talent,
and something the Jasper brand can stand behind.”
“We’re excited to offer our loyal customer base another tool to help them thrive in today’s
competitive environment,” added McDonald.
“Finding technicians to hire in this market is no easy task,” said Find A Wrench President Jay
Goninen. “Jasper understands this challenge and wants to find a way to help keep their
customers’ shops fully staffed. At Find A Wrench, we can help their shops do just that.”
“Jasper Engines Transmissions is a top name in the aftermarket, and we’re proud to be
associated with them,” Goninen added. “We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with
Jasper as a preferred partner for their customers’ shops.”
