Funeral services for Burl Lee Roberts, 86, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Elijah Church of Christ under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Roberts passed away at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Mo.
He was born March 10, 1934, at Elijah, Mo., to Homer Lee Roberts and Ethel Hardin Roberts. He graduated from Bakersfield High School. Mr. Roberts was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. Burl loved his grandkids and enjoyed training bird dogs, pulling ponies and coaching basketball and baseball.
He is survived by his wife Janet (Briggs) Roberts; three children Bruce Roberts and wife Dawn, Debbie Martin and husband Steve, and Kathy Wunderlich and husband Rich; eight grandchildren Steven, Darren, Brittney, Danielle, Kyle, Stephanie, Whitney and Bryan; nine great-grandchildren Allie, Andrew, Ella, Elena, Graclynn, Bentley, Loxley, Dawson and Reed; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, two daughters Shawna Roberts and Teresa Parrish, one grandson Cory Parrish and two brothers Gary and Leonard Roberts preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Elijah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Elijah Cemetery and may be left or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.