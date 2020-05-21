A free six-week virtual workshop offered by the University of Missouri Extension aims to teach participants about self-managing diabetes.
The class, limited to 12 particpants, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays starting May 27, via the Zoom teleconferencing app.
Enrollment is limited to 12 participants, and is targeted toward those diagnosed with diabetes or who are living with or caring for someone with diabetes.
Topics will include healthy eating, calculating carbohydrates, monitoring blood sugar, problem-solving, avoiding complications, working with health care providers and developing a healthier lifestyle.
The class will be led by Stephanie Johnson, Howell County specialist, and Brandi Richardson, Texas County specialist. Both are engagement specialists in nutrition and health education.
To register, call 417-256-2391 or email howellco@missouri.edu.
