Though school is out of session, the West Plains School District Bridges Program, 1013 N. College St., is open every weekday.
With school out to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Bridges is opening its doors from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays for families in need of food or hygiene items.
Program Director Cyndi Wright says she and her team have been busy packing bags of groceries to help the community.
The Bridges Program is a West Plains School District project, and a community-based organization designed to help meet students’ needs in the West Plains School District and the surrounding rural schools.
For more information about the program or to donate call 256-6155.
