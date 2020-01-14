Funeral services for Juanita Walker, 87, Pottersville, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Gospel Hill Church of Christ under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Walker passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 23, 1932, at West Plains, Mo., to Elza Caleb Hixon and Martha Ellen Martin. On Oct. 25, 1946, she was married at Caulfield, Mo., to Orva W. Walker who preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 1985. Mrs. Walker enjoyed mowing the yard, picking up walnuts, gardening and going to auctions. She was a member of the Gospel Hill Church of Christ for many years.
She is survived by two children Orva Lee (Johnny) Walker, wife Melba, and Betty Dunnihoo, husband Randall, all of Pottersville, Mo.; two foster daughters Avis Walker and Claudia Bishop; four grandchildren McKizey Dunnihoo, fiancé, Lane Cardin, Lori Reed, husband Jim, Lisa Robinson, husband Eric, and Trudy Hull, husband Gary; two foster grandchildren Misty Weisbrod and Jeremy Skaggs; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister Ruby Hobbs; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one grandson Travis Dunnihoo (wife Vickey), two grandchildren, three sisters and one brother preceded her in death.
Mrs. Walker will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 and from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday, Jan. 16, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Gospel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Hill Cemetery and left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
