The West Plains City Council will hear comments from the public regarding fiscal year 2020 budget amendments during a special work session at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at city hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The work session will focus on amendments to the city’s operation and utilities budget for the fiscal year. Public comments on the propose amendments will be heard at the start of the meeting.
Items up for consideration, according to a statement from City Finance Director Todd Harmon, include $84,000 as a contingency for future legal fees regarding Butler Children’s Park, $78,500 toward interest payments and $20,000 to complete roofing repairs on the airport hangars.
Overall, Harmon has budgeted city operations to end the fiscal year with revenues over expenditures of $305,850. He says management’s plan for these funds is to retain them for use in recommendations coming from a comprehensive compensation study.
Also part of the 2020 budget amendments are the capital improvements plan, which is provided for by a sales tax approved in 2012. The tax, unless renewed, will expire on March 31, 2023. Within that strategic plan, the city has budgeted $450,000 for the city pool and pump house renovations, and $202,366 for the removal of the Parkside House from Butler Children’s Park and the beginning of construction of the all-inclusive playground and splash pad.
An additional $210,000 is budgeted for People’s Park renovations, refreshing the civic center, golf course equipment and renovations at other park.
After the council approves the budget amendments, it will hear bids for steel poles for a build project at Southern Hills. The amended budget is available to the public on the city’s website at www.westplains.net/government.
