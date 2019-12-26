The Howell County Extension office will offer an eight session low impact strength training class allowing participants to learn exercises that will increase strength, flexibility and balance. In addition, participants will receive exercise mats and water bottles at the last session.
“This lower impact exercise class is for any adult wanting to start exercising or those who have not done so in a while,” stated MU Extension Nutrition Specialist Stephanie Johnson. “The goal of this class is to have fun while exercising in a casual group setting.”
The classes will be on Monday and Thursday starting January 13 and running through February 10 (no class January 20). Class time will be 5-6 p.m. at the Howell County Extension office. There is a twenty person limit. For more information or to register for the class contact call the extension office at 256-2391.
