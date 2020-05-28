COVID-19 Need-to-Know

MISSOURI
Positive tests: 12,663
Over 4,500: St. Louis County.
Over 1,500: St. Louis City.
Over 1,000: Kansas City.
Over 700: St. Charles.
Over 600: Buchanan.
Over 500: Jackson.
Over 300: Jefferson.
Over 200: Saline.
Over 100: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene.
Over 75: Cass, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Pettis, Scott, Stoddard.
Over 50: Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Mississippi, Platte, Sullivan.
Over 25: Adair, Andrew, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Moniteau, Perry, Pulaski, St. Francois, Warren.
Over 10: Christian, Clinton, Gentry, Jasper, Joplin, McDonald, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Taney, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 686 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Douglas, Hickory, Knox, Mercer, Ozark, Putnam, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 6,277
Over 900: Lincoln.
Over 800: Pulaski.
Over 600: St. Francis.
Over 500: Jefferson.
Over 300: Benton, Crittenden, Washington.
Over 100: Craighead, Garland, Pope, Sevier, Union, Yell.
Over 75: Faulkner, Lawrence, Saline.
Over 50: Cleburne, Greene, Mississippi.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Hot Spring, Independence, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Poinsett, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren, White.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lee, Perry, Phillips, Polk, Sebastian.
Deaths: 120: (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, St. Francis, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun.

Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.

