Maria Spears

Graveside services for Maria Ethel Spears, 83, Thayer, Mo., will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Spears passed away 10:55 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born March 28, 1936, at Duxbury, Mass., to Bernard Cincotta and Edna Wise Cincotta. On May 19, 1962, she was married at St. Louis, Mo., to Paul W. Spears, who preceded her in death in 1999.
She is survived by two children John Cincotta and wife Maloa, Peace Valley, Mo. and Brenda Schneider and husband Timothy Meister, St. Louis, Mo.; five grandchildren John Cincotta II, Timothy Cincotta and wife Kara, Ronald Becker, Anna Blades and partner Jonna Oulvey, and Stephen Blades; three stepchildren; several step-grandchildren; one sister Donna McManamon, Leesburg, Fla.; and several nephews.
Her parents, husband and one stepson preceded her in death.
