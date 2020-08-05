The West Plains Optimist Club has announced the recipients of its Class of 2020 scholarships. The winners will each receive $1,200.
During the past 20 years, the Optimist Club has awarded over $73,000 in scholarship money to high school graduates, said officials.
The recipients for this year are Madison Fleetwood, General Scholarship; Nicholas Long, Mighty Mite Football Scholarship; Jacob Newberry, T-Ball Scholarship; and Kaylynn Newberry, Mighty Mite Cheerleading Scholarship.
The General Scholarship award is open to all seniors and the Mighty Mite Football, Mighty Mite Cheerleading and T- Ball scholarships are open to those who have participated for at least one year in the respective program.
The Optimist Club is chartered as a member of Optimist International and is a youth-oriented organization supporting the children of the community in academics, sports and leadership.
Locally, the club sponsors the Mighty Mite programs, T-Ball, Howell County Spelling Bee, youth softball, baseball teams and youth basketball teams. The Optimist Club also sponsors students to attend Boys and Girls Town, as well as other conferences.
