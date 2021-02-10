Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from noon until 3 p.m. Thursday in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room.
Two hundred vaccines will be available to registered participants.
Required online registration may be completed at tcmh.org or, for those without internet access, by calling 877-435-8411. Those choosing to call will be scheduled over the phone.
The event code required for registration is 91327.
Registration is a two-step process: First, registrants must enter personal information into the Vaccine Navigator Database, including an email address. Then, upon receipt of an email invitation to schedule an appointment, registrants will need to follow the link in the email to choose an appointment time.
The event is open to all Missouri residents with identification proving residency and who meet eligibility requirements for Phases 1A, 1B-Tier 1, and 1B-Tier 2, including health workers, long term care facility residents, first responders and emergency services, those age 65 and older and those at high risk of developing complications from COVID-19.
However, anyone under quarantine for COVID-19 or anyone who has received passive monoclonal antibody therapy as treatment for the disease within the past 30 months will not be able to get the vaccine.
Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be in effect.
•
The Southern Missouri Community Health Center will provide free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 and March 16.
Those wishing to be tested must be a Missouri resident; individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be tested. Missouri residents who wish to be tested with an anterior nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost.
Masks will be required onsite the day of testing, IDs will be required, and everyone must remain in their vehicles. Only those seated next to a window will be tested.
Registration prior to the event is encouraged, though drive-ups at the events will be accepted. Register at SMCHC.org.
•
The Howell County Health Department reported on Tuesday 13 new cases of COVID-19. To date, the county has recorded 3,560 cases of coronavirus infection and 94 associated deaths.
With 113 tests reported positive out of 408 given, the 14-day positivity rate is about 27.7%, up 1.6% from a week ago. Public health officials say a rate of 5% or below is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus.
The University of Missouri Dashboard shows new cases are down 32.89% from 8 to 14 days ago. About 19.9 cases on average per 100,000 population have been recorded daily in the county over the past week.
Of the total cases 56 are known to be currently active, and of those, nine require hospitalization, about 16%. A week ago, health officials reported 88 active cases, 15 of which were hospitalized.
Of the new cases, 12 are in West Plains and one in Mtn. View.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 467,313.
Change from last report: 649.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 7,149.
Change from last report: 6.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 307,373.
Change from last report: 10,879.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette.
Deaths: 5,106.
Change from last report: 97.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.