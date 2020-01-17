The West Plains Police Department is looking for a motorcycle driver involved Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash involving a West Plains R-7 school bus.
The crash happened near the intersection of St. Louis Street and Myrtle Street. No injuries were reported to the bus driver or the six elementary school students who were passengers.
The driver of the motorcycle reportedly fled the scene, leaving the motorcycle, which was determined to have been reported as stolen in March.
If anyone has information on the identity or whereabouts of the driver they are urged to call the police department at 256-2244 or send an email to CrimeTips@westplains.net.
