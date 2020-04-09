Private graveside services for Elmer Darrel Wilbanks, 94, West Plains, Mo., will be held at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilbanks passed away at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
He was born July 8, 1925, at Pomona, Mo., to Elmer Owen Wilbanks and Fannie Devere Hartman Wilbanks. On August 2, 1949, he was married at Salem, Ark., to Mary “Norma” Edwards, who preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2019. Mr. Wilbanks was a WWII Veteran, having served with the United States Army. Before his retirement he was a clerk at Richards Bros. He enjoyed dancing, yard work and cutting wood. Mr. Wilbanks was a member of Berean Baptist Church.
He is survived by two children Janet Simpson, Grove Springs, Mo., and Lynn Wilbanks, West Plains; 11 grandchildren Kenny Wayne, Jeanie, Kevin, Vanessa, Keith, Tony, Christal, Tiffany, Chassity, Justin and Preston; 43 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
His parents, wife, one great-great-grandson, one great-great-granddaughter and two sisters, Helen Elizabeth Drumright and Wilma Lee Anderson, preceded him in death.
Mr. Wilbanks will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m., Friday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Foundation and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.