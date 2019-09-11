All are invited to a flag retirement event to be held beginning at noon Saturday at the AMVETS Post 98 on old U.S. 160/County Road 6070 in West Plains.
Anyone who has a tattered and worn flag that needs to be disposed of with dignity and according to official procedure may bring it to be retired. The flag retirement ceremony will be held at 1 p.m.
Local Girl Scouts have committed to conducting the ceremony and other members of the community including members of government, law enforcement, firefighters and other emergency workers have been invited to participate, said AMVET Post 98 Provost Marshal Duane Bradshaw.
Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs will be served in the post’s picnic area, assisted by members of the AMVETS Auxiliary and members of the Sons of AMVETS.
The occasion also marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of the AMVETS Post 98, which started with 16 members on Sept. 13, 1979, in a 20-by-38 foot pole barn at the current property.
Membership has grown to about 200 and the original building was replaced with a 54-by-150 foot structure with a full kitchen, bingo hall, game room, club room and horseshoe pit.
All who are now serving or have served in the armed forces, including the reserves, are eligible to join.
The Ladies Auxiliary is open to the wives and female family members of veterans and the Sons of AMVETS is open to sons of veterans.
Club activities include dances, karaoke and bingo, played each Thursday beginning with paper sales at 5:30 p.m.
