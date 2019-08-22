Max Robinson is a 2011 graduate of West Plains High School and currently serves as a middle school P.E. coach in Grand Junction, Colo. When he’s not teaching and coaching he’s competing in ultra running, which is any footrace longer than the traditional marathon length of 42.195 kilometers or 26.2 miles.
Saturday, Robinson competed in the Leadville 100, a 100-mile race in Leadville, Colo. The former Zizzer completed the race in 20 hours, 51 minutes and 47 seconds en route to a 15th place finish. The race featured 31,200 feet of elevation change with altitudes ranging from 9,200 to 12,600 feet.
When asked why he ran the ultra marathon, Robinson chuckled and said, “I don’t know? One hundred mile races have always been on my mind and I just kind of put all of my eggs in this basket.”
Robinson competed in the same race a year ago but was disappointed in his results. He posted on social media after his second attempt, “Redemption feels so good. Almost four hours faster and 64 places higher this year. But I couldn’t have done that without the experience from last year. When the low moments came, I stayed positive knowing that they would pass. I kept running form even when walking was faster so that those muscles wouldn’t tighten up. I laughed and conversed with friends instead of stressing over catching the next guy. I took the time to sit and eat real food when gels would have been faster. I ran this year’s race with a lot of discipline compared to last year.”
While in high school, Robinson ran track and cross country for the Zizzers and then ran in college at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
“We are so proud of Max in his recent accomplishment,” said West Plains High School cross country coach Alicia Gunter. “When Max was on the team, he was a very hard worker and someone who pushed himself. Accomplishing this feat took perseverance, determination and work that many people aren’t able or willing to put in. Max is tough. Zizzer cross country and track is super proud of Max and all he’s accomplished.”
Robinson is recovering and resting his body after Saturday’s race but is already planning on finding another 100-mile race to run.
“I like to push my body and mind to its limits,” said Max Robinson.
