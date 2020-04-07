Cheryl C. Catt, daughter of the late Bill Blaze and mother Christine Marshall, was born July 18, 1956, in Jerseyville, Ill., and passed away at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, at age 63.
She was united in marriage to her late husband John Catt.
She is survived by two daughters Billie Benoist and husband Larry of St.Louis, Mo., Trina Roberson and husband Joe of West Plains, Mo.; two sisters Shellie Haun and husband Brad of Jerseyville, Ill., Bev Bell of Illinois; two brothers Chad Bell of Jerseyville, Ill., Jim Bell of Illinois; five grandchildren Devin Clark, David Clark, Brent Weaver and wife Kelsey, Cody Weaver, Callista Russell and husband Brandon; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and brother.
She loved the outdoors, cooking and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may go to Carter Funeral Home in West Plains, Mo.
