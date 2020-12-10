Endurance Church in West Plains will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2021, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, officials announced this week.
The prom night experience is promoted as an “unforgettable” event that is centered on God’s love and celebrates people with special needs, and will be held by host churches around the world simultaneously February 12, through a unique online event.
“In a time when so many people have been left feeling alone or alienated, it is important for Endurance Church to stand with the Tim Tebow Foundation in this way to honor our local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and they are loved,” said volunteer Beth Heath, with the church.
Due to the global circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the safety of every honored guest with special needs as a top priority, the event will be held in a virtual format, officials explained. The event will still be complete with all of the treasured prom elements, they added, as every guest will get to enjoy music, dancing, prom favors, messages from special guests, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
“The reason Night to Shine is so special to me is because all the boys … all of the girls … that the rest of the world has forgotten, that so many times we haven’t clapped for, we haven’t cheered for, we haven’t loved,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.
“This is the night where we get to bring them together and say, ‘You matter, we love you and we are throwing this awesome party because that’s how special you are,’ This is why we knew we couldn’t cancel Night to Shine 2021,” he continued. “Our heart is always to love and encourage and it’s never to put anyone at risk and that is why we are confident in our decision to celebrate Night to Shine 2021 as a fully virtual experience.”
As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with infrastructure and support necessary to execute the virtual event with excellence, including the official 2021 Night to Shine Virtual Guidebook, personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member and access to the Night to Shine Virtual Experience, said officials.
In addition to supporting the special event, the foundation also offers ongoing special needs ministry resources through Shine On to assist churches in beginning or enhancing special needs ministries, providing more opportunities for the honored guests to be loved, served and celebrated year-round. The foundation has budgeted nearly $2.75 million annually in financial support to hundreds of churches needing assistance in hosting the event across the U.S. and internationally, said officials.
Heading into its seventh year, Night to Shine continues to grow. The event launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 prom kings and queens. This past February, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs.
In 2021, Tim Tebow Foundation officials say they look forward to growing the ministry of Night to Shine around the globe and serving even more people with special needs through this exclusive virtual experience in February.
For more information on the Night to Shine hosted by Endurance Church, including how to register to participate, email Heath at endurancechurchwp@gmail.com. The deadline to register is Jan. 11, 2021.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.
