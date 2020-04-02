Texas County Memorial Hospital officials say their message to the community has not changed and is becoming increasingly important as the number of coronavirus cases climb across the state and edge closer to the TCMH service area: Do not enter clinics or the emergency department with respiratory symptoms without first calling.
Patients will be asked a few questions when they call the clinics or emergency department and will be given instructions on the next steps appropriate for their care.
TCMH is following the state and federal screening guidelines. Not all patients who want to have a COVID-19 test will be able to get one. Only patients who meet the screening guidelines and receive an order from their TCMH provider will be tested for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that patients should call their doctor if they develop symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19. If a person is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or suspects they may have been exposed to a potential source of COVID-19, they should call a healthcare provider or the nearest hospital emergency department before arriving. The best course of assessment and treatment will be determined in an effort to keep patients, staff and the general community safe.
A complete list of TCMH phone numbers to call is available: Cabool Medical Clinic, 417-962-3015; Medical Complex Houston, 417-967-5435; Family Clinic Licking, 573-674-3011; Mtn. Grove Clinic, 417-926-1770; and Emergency Department, 417-967-3311.
The CDC is the national authority on COVID-19. Healthcare providers and the public can access the most up-to-date information about the disease on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.