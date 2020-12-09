From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, a free COVID-19 testing event will be held at the Gainesville Saddle Club in Ozark County.
Testing will be available to all Missourians, even those who live outside of the county, regardless of the presence of symptoms. Self-administered nasal swab testing is available under healthcare provider supervision.
To learn more or to register, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest.
As of Friday, in its most recent report issued, the Ozark County Health Department has counted 339 coronavirus infections to date, 27 of which were active at the time of the report.
Three deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19, and five patients were hospitalized as of Friday.
The two latest deaths were reported last week, on Nov. 30, and 16 new cases have been added to the county’s total in that time frame.
On Tuesday morning, Howell County Health Department officials reported 56 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, the largest single-day total reported since Oct. 21, when 59 cases were reported.
Using estimated figures, the 14-day positivity rate is about 36%, up by about 11.5% from a week ago. Tuesday also marked the fifth consecutive day in which that number has been over 30%, after dipping below it for two weeks.
A 36% test positivity rate means about 9 tests out of 25 are confirming the presence of coronavirus.
Public health officials say a 5% positivity rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus, and in West Plains, a mask requirement will remain in place at least through Feb. 2, unless that rate falls below 5% for seven consecutive days, at which point the city government could choose to rescind it.
According to the University of Missouri Extension dashboard for the county, cases have gone up 190.91% from eight to 14 days ago.
Of the latest cases to be announced, 28 are in West Plains, 19 in Willow Springs, three in Mtn. View, two each in Pomona and Caulfield and one each in Pottersville and Koshkonong.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 328,206.
Change from last report: Up 3,250.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-44,999: Kansas City.
20,000-24,999: St. Charles.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, St. Francois.
1,000-4,999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, McDonald, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Dallas, Dent, Gasconade, Grundy, Howard, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Mississippi, Osage, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Sullivan, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
100-499: Atchison, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Douglas, Gentry, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair.
Under 100: Mercer, Worth.
Deaths: 4,355.
Change from last report: Up 161.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 174,325.
Change from last report: Up 3,401.
15,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-14,999: Benton.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clay, Columbia, Crawford, Crittenden, Drew, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pope, Randolph, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Ashley, Bradley, Clark, Cleburne, Conway, Cross, Desha, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Madison, Ouachita, Polk, Sharp, Stone.
Under 500: Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,752.
Change from last report: Up 92.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
