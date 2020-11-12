Lucille Ann Brown, 66, of Pomona, Mo., left this walk of life Nov. 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 4, 1954, in Greeley, Colo., the daughter of Maurice and Carol (Williams) Sweigard.
Lucille was married to Richard Lee Brooks in Arroll, Mo., and to this union five children were born: Burl Lee, Michael Ray, Becky Ann, Richard William and Joseph Benjamin. Later, on Oct. 13, 1995, Lucille was united in marriage to Lyndel Brown in West Plains, Mo..
She is survived by her husband Lyndel; children Burl Lee Brooks of Springfield, Mo., Michael Ray Brooks, Becky Ann McAfee of Mtn. View, Mo., Richard William Brooks and Joseph Benjamin Brooks, both of Arroll, Mo., Michael “Mike” Brown of Pomona, Mo., Carmen Bentley (Brown) and Travis Brown, both of West Plains, Mo.; one sister Penny Ray Fox Jones of West Plains, Mo. Also surviving are grandchildren Michael Wayne Brooks, Verronica Ann Lynn, Jacob Davidson, Dalton Kaut, Harley Kaut, Jordan Sean McAfee, Melissa Ann McAfee, Kody Brooks, Jeremiah Allen, Jasmin Allen, Jayden Shriver, Natalie Brooks, Joey Brooks, Daniel Brooks, James Brooks, Ruth Brooks, Logan Brooks, Elizabeth Brooks, Gabrial Lynn, Maria Lynn, and Noah Lynn, Jessica Lynn Wake and Blaine Lee Bentley.
She is preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Carol (Williams) Sweigard, her maternal grandparents Claude and Helen Williams, paternal grandparents Ross and Vera Sweigard and brothers Joseph Sweigard and Dale Fox.
“Lucy” spent her early years in Colorado but moved to Missouri in the sixth grade. She always missed Colorado and the prairie. She had a green thumb, loved her roses and many houseplants.
She was a scratch cook that could make a full meal out of practically nothing. This served her well as she was raising her kids on very little income.
Lucy graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in education.
She held a lifetime teaching certificate in Missouri and throughout the course of her teaching career, she taught in several towns in Missouri and Texas. She was loved by many students and the teachers she substituted for. Lucy volunteered for a low functioning group at one of her schools.
Lucy loved animals and nursed many back to health.
She was preceded in death by her beloved dog Rufus. She loved taking Rufus to the nursing home to visit with the residents in West Plains.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Yarber Mortuary in Mtn. View with Pastor Robert Reagan officiating. Visitation will be held beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
