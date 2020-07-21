Almost 12 years after leaving the Missouri General Assembly, former 144th District Rep. Van Kelly, of Norwood, is running to secure the Republican nomination for the 33rd State Senate seat in the primary election set for Aug. 4.
Kelly, who represented Douglas and Wright counties and part of Texas County from 2001 to 2008, says he’s running because he has concerns about Missouri’s economy and wants to prevent further government overreach.
“I want to bring a hard work mentality back to Jefferson City,” Kelly said. He added that his previous experiences in the legislature, law enforcement and as a dairy farmer show a good track record of his hard work and knowing what people want from their government. “The people should have more of a say in how their government is being run, and from talking with a lot of people, I don’t think their voices are truly being heard.”
If elected to the state senate, Kelly said the three areas he would focus on the most would be the abolishment of what he called unnecessary and burdensome taxes such as the state income tax. Currently there are seven states in the country which do not tax personal income and another two which do not tax wages.
Kelly also added that he would want to do away with the sales tax on used vehicles.
“It doesn’t make sense to pay an additional sales tax on a used vehicle,” he added.
Kelly said another focus of his is education reform and bringing better high-speed internet access to rural areas.
“I think we can do more in the state to focus on vocational training, especially in rural schools,” Kelly said. “There are just some kids who do not do well sitting at a desk and prefer to work with their hands.”
The third focus for Kelly, he said, would be government accountability and making sure Missouri’s tax dollars are not spent frivolously.
“I think we spend too much money on social services in the state and that the money that is being spent is not being spent efficiently,” Kelly said. “There are always going to be people who need these social programs, but too many people who are using them don’t need it and are getting it, meaning those who do need it, are not getting it.”
When asked about his position on Amendment 2, which proposes to expand Medicaid in the state of Missouri, Kelly said he is opposed to it and he believes Missouri cannot afford it.
As for those who fall into what is known as the Medicaid gap, meaning they make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to receive health insurance subsidies from the Affordable Healthcare Act, Kelly stated his view that there are other ways to help people that don't involve increasing the burden to the state budget that will leave Missouri in a financial hole.
According to 2017 American Community Survey statistics, about 124,000 Missourians fall within the gap. The statistics show many low-income families and older or disabled people spend more on private health insurance or go without health insurance entirely.
Kelly said there are ways to help improve rural health care access, such as supporting clinics, nurse practitioners and virtual doctor’s visits, which many clinics and hospitals are implementing.
“If elected I will work hard for everyone in the (33rd) district,” Kelly said. “I’m a 100% pro-gun, pro-life, pro-family, fiscally conservative Republican, but I will listen to everyone from all sides of the aisle and work with them because we are all in this together.”
Kelly is running against 155th District Rep. Karla Eslinger and 142nd District Rep. Robert Ross in the Republican primary on Aug. 4. The seat is being vacated by Sen. Mike Cunningham (R-Rogersville) who reached the maximum number of terms serves allowable by law for a single office.
The winner of the Republican primary will go against retired school teacher and Ripley County resident Tammy Harty in the November general election. Harty is running unopposed on the Democratic primary ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.